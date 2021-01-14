XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.88. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

