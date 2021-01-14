WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 101284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$121.37.

WSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.70.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.