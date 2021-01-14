Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.77 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and $122.77 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,472.75 or 1.00011115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

