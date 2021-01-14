Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WWD. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

WWD stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.