Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s (MRW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

In other Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

