Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Wipro stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 109,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.