Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $204.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average is $204.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

