William Blair Weighs in on Lindsay Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lindsay in a report released on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:LNN opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $144.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.