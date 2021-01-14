WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits One Day Volume of $36,029.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $66.36 million and approximately $36,029.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016684 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007687 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004334 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.