Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

