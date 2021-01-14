Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton’s earnings estimates for the current year have been stable of late. The company continues to expect estimated attributable production between 655,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO"s) and 685,000 GEOs for the current year. Wheaton expects mining operations to continue in the current year without any major interruptions. Moreover, the company's strong cash position, operating cash flows and available credit capacity provide scope for investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. The company's focus on corporate development front, growing high-quality portfolio of assets and a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth in the near term. However, changes in market price of commodities and pandemic related uncertainties will likely hurt Wheaton's results.”

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,420. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.