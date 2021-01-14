Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 839759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

