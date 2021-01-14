WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. WEX makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WEX were worth $63,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upped their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.94.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,277. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.