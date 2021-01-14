WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 17145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 58.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

