WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $43.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

