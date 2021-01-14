Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.74. Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 54,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,600 hectares located in British Columbia.

