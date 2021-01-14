Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

