Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 438699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million and a P/E ratio of 26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.47.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

