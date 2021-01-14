Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $118.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.77.

CCK opened at $98.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 18.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

