WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $337.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

