Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

W stock opened at $309.10 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $396,913.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,923,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,051 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.39, for a total value of $1,817,659.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,264,891.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,358 shares of company stock worth $7,846,190 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

