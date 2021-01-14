Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Reaches $52.33 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $232,162.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,089 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.