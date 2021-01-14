Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $56.63 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.63 million and $2.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

