Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 139,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

