Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.