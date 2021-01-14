Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 15,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 43,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,598. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

