Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.48. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,761. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

