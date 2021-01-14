Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.98. 119,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

