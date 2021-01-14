Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $90.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

NYSE WAB opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $3,085,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,772.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

