W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.19 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

