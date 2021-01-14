Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.32

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.32 and last traded at $165.02, with a volume of 6745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

