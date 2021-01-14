VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.34

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.34 and traded as high as $41.79. VSE shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 16,363 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get VSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.01 million, a P/E ratio of 404.54 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VSE by 3,025.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 310.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.