Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of VNA opened at €57.12 ($67.20) on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.41.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

