Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $8.10. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3,373 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

