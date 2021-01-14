Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIV. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.81 ($36.25).

VIV opened at €26.16 ($30.78) on Tuesday. Vivendi SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.58.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

