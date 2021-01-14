Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Down 40.9% in December

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VMSI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Vita Mobile Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Vita Mobile Systems alerts:

About Vita Mobile Systems

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Mobile Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Mobile Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.