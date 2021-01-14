Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.29

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 27198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.
