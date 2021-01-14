Virtu Financial, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.