Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

