Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 957 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Truist lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

