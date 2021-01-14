Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,748 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 363,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

