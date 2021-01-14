Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,598 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 666.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,080,000 after buying an additional 720,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,213.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.78. 68,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,121. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.70 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

