Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749,717 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

