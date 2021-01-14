Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

PFE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,722,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

