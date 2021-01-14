Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,453. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

