Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.