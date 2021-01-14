Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $155.82. The company had a trading volume of 934,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,175. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.