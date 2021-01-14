Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $496.91. 1,426,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.