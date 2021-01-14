Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

