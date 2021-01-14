Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

AMT stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

